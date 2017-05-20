Go to the Electric Picnic for just €2 and help Stradbally school in Laois

Help a Laois school and be in with a chance to go to the Electric Picnic for just €2

St Colman's National School in association with the Parents Council are holding their annual Electric Picnic Ticket Draw on Thursday, June 29 in St Colman's School.

There are two pairs of weekend Electric Picnic tickets to we won. The school says this is a marvellous opportunity to be in with a chance of winning a pair of much sought after tickets.

Lines are €2 each or 11 for €20. Electric Weekend Tickets retail at approximately €240 each, so if you win you get great value for spending €2.

The festival takes place from September 1-3 on the grounds of Cosby Hall, Stradbally. Up to 55,000 people are expected to attend.

A big donation was made to the school last year by the Festival organisers.

Meanwhile, local residents are reminded that the signing in dates for residents day tickets for this year's event are as follows: Thursday, June 8 from 7pm-9.30pm, Friday June 9 from 7pm-9.30pm and on Saturday, June 10 from 10am until 1 pm.

All applicants must have I.D. and proof of address.

If you cannot attend these dates to sign, please send letter to the Secretary Martin Mahon, Woodview or Rita Delaney-Pullan, Kylebeg Manor before next weekend.