Talent camps for children return to Laois this summer

Children’s nationwide performing arts network Starcamp is reminding parents that places are filling up for its two summer camps in Laois.

Now in its 10th year and supported once again by banana importers Fyffes, the week-long camps for boys and girls aged 4-12 are designed to teach performance and build confidence amongst those taking part through song, dance, drama and games.

Headquartered in Carrigaline, Starcamp will visit almost 200 towns across 32 counties this Summer.

The Laois camps take place in Gaelscoil Portlaoise from 8-12th August next and Mountmellick Community Sports Centre from 31st July - 4th August next.

Interested parents can obtain further information on their website here