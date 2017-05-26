Charlie set to steal your heart

There’s a piece of comedy theatre that’s sure to steal your heart coming to the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week, when Charlie’s a Clepto takes to the stage.

Charlie is a kleptomaniac - the doctor told her. Reckons it stems from childhood trauma. But she has the robbin’ completely under control these days.

For real.

She has a bit of a mouth on her, but she’s only trying to be funny, give everyone a laugh, not cause trouble, like.

Not today, of all days.

She loves that little boy more than she ever thought it was possible to love another human.

There’s a lot riding on these 24 hours, and if she keeps her head down, she’ll get him back.

Everyone has a story to tell...but...there's a time and a place. This is neither.

Follow Charlie, the queen of self-sabotage as she tries desperately - for once in her life - to keep her mouth shut long enough to make it count – in this hilarious, fast-paced, day-in-the-life adventure.

Charlie’s a Clepto is written and performed by Clare Monnelly, directed by Aaron Monaghan, presented by Axis Ballymun.

The play will stage at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Tuesday, May 30, at 8pm. Tickets are available now, priced €16/€14.

For bookings. check out www.dunamaise.ie, or contact the box office at the Dunamaise by calling 057 8663355.