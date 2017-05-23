Classical music and voices of magic at Birr Festival

County Offaly is getting ready for its first classical music festival, Birr Festival of Music & Voice, running this weekend at the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre.

Internationally acclaimed baritone Bruno Caproni will perform in his first solo Irish recital alongside one of Europe's highly sought after concert pianists Julian Evans. The duo will headline the festival on Friday, May 26.

Then, one of the most exciting and vibrant chamber ensembles performing today, the RTÉ Contempo Quartet will perform on Saturday, May 27.

On Sunday evening The Trench Award Gala Concert 2017 takes centre stage when six musicians of the future from the Midlands and Mid-West will perform a repertoire of solo instrument and song, during which the recipient of the Trench Award 2017 will be selected.

The inaugural performance of Birr Young Voices will also take place on Sunday May 28. Made up of children, aged between 9-12 years, the event will be the culmination of ten weeks of workshops and classes under the direction of a professional children's choral team supported by The Trench Trust and Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath.