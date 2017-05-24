If the shoe fits... Ballet school presents Cinderella

Aedeen O'Hagan School of Ballet presents a schools performance of Cinderella at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

Children ages 4 to 18 are greatly excited to be back performing this classic fairytale ballet on the Dunamaise stage. Aedeen O’Hagan holds weekly classes in Portlaoise Parish Centre where students have the opportunity to rehearse for performances and for Royal Academy of Dance exams every other year.

This ballet will be staged at the Dunamaise this Saturday, May 27, and 2.30pm & 7.30pm.