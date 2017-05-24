Sound and vision to match Ziggy himself

The biggest night of the Manhattan Mixer Tribute Series takes place this month as David Bowie tribute Rebel Rebel take to the Soho Stage on Friday, May 26.

Fresh from headlining the David Bowie festival in January, Rebel Rebel sold out the prestigious Vicar Street venue in Dublin to rave reviews, so organisers immediately booked them in as one of the marquee events of the tribute series in Manhattan Mixer.

Celebrating the songs and legacy of one of the most influential artists of the last 50 years, Rebel Rebel are a six-piece David Bowie tribute faithfully recreating the most popular songs from Bowie’s extensive back catalogue. The band themselves are fans and have a deep respect for the man and his music.

Doors open at 10pm and tickets are priced from €20, available online at Eventbrite or from the Welcome Inn.

Box Office.