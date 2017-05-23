Black Family for Dunamaise birthday

The Black Family will reunite onstage this month for a special show to celebrate the birthday bash of the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

For the first time in three decades The Black Family - Shay, Michael, Mary, Martin and Frances - are returning for a very special reunion in Ireland.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise is delighted to be one of only three venues on their tour, as they take to the stage this Friday, May 26.

Their unique vocal sound was first heard by the nation on the Late Late Show back in 1986 and is still remembered as something very special to this day.

This will be a very special night not to be missed and will also a celebration of the Dunamaise Arts Centre’s 18th birthday.

Tickets are available now priced €35 and are on sale from www.dunamaise.ie, or from the box office by calling 057 8663355.