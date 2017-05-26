Ballacolla pupils ambassadors at Music Generation event

15 young musicians from Scoil Pius X, Ballacolla raised the roof at last weekend’s Arts in Education Portal National Day in Dublin, representing Music Generation as Young Ambassadors with a rousing performance of Samba-inspired drumming.

The students from 4th, 5th and 6th classes are participants in Music Generation Laois’ highly successful Stampede Drumming Programme which is led by renowned musician-tutor, Eddie O’Neill.

Scoil Pius X has participated in the Stampede Drumming (world drumming) Programme since Music Generation Laois was established in April 2012.

School principal Kieran Byrne and teacher Frances Theloke welcome Eddie into the school to work with the young musicians each Thursday morning.

Through this sustained level of engagement, the senior classes at Scoil Pius X have progressed significantly over the past five years and their skills were showcased in spectacular fashion at the arts day in Dublin.