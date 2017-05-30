The best of country and western for Ballyroan

The prince of Irish country music Nathan Carter returns to Laois this year where he will star at the Ballyroan Festival 2017.

Following on for the big success of the first event last year, the Ballyroan Festival returns this June bank holiday with an equally stellar line-up.

Headlining again in 2017 is the man of the moment for country fans, Nathan Carter. He went down a storm last year and is sure to be a big draw again.

Nathan is booked for Sunday, June 4.

Up and coming Lisa McHugh, from Scotland, will be supporting Nathan on the day. With parents hailing from Tyrone and Donegal, Lisa is a regular visitor to Ireland.

Headlining on Saturday, June 3 is Carlow native, Derek Ryan. If Nathan is the prince of country, Derek Ryan is Irish country music’s golden boy with chart topping albums, self-written smash hit singles, and box office busting live tours.

Cliona Hogan supports Derek on the Saturday. A qualified teacher, Cliona has left her unique stamp with her hit singles.

The festival is staged in a marquee at the Ballyroan GAA pitch. A weekend ticket costs €40 and a VIP ticket costs €60.