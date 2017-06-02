Get ready to rock for charity Cystic fibrosis fundraiser

The Square Bar in Portlaoise will be hosting a rock night fundraiser in aid of cystic fibrosis in June.

Hosted by DJ Kicks, who specialises in playing old school to present day indie, punk and rock music, the night will feature great music by Southern Freud, Done and Dusted and DJ Kicks himself.

There will be also be a raffle for two rock icon pieces by the talented artist Rick Kelly, as well as bucket collections throughout the bar.

The rock night fundraiser will take place on Friday, June 16, from 9pm until close.