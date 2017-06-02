Drinks and discs at new Winyl party in Abbeyleix

Heritage House Abbeyleix are hosting a ‘Winyl’ party celebrating the best sounds in vinyl records.

People can bring along their vinyl records, have some wine or their favourite tipple, and chill out while dancing the night away to some classic tunes.

There will be a raffle on the night and finger food will be served so a fun evening is guaranteed. Why not dress in a costume from your favourite era and transport yourself back in time?

The ‘Winyl’ party takes place on Saturday June 17 at 8.30pm. Tickets are €10 and available at Heritage House. For more information contact 057 8731653.