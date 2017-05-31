Showcase of youth talent

The Laois Youth Theatre junior and senior groups hosted a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon of theatre in the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Sunday, May 14.

A large number of friends and family turned up to witness a very high quality theatre event, with the junior members performing an abridged version of Around the World in 80 Days, by Philip Brennan and Stephen Colfer.

The backdrop projections, designed by Nick Anton, technical manager at the Dunamaise, brought audiences to each location in the play and added immensely to the experience.

The acting was very impressive all around with the young actors presenting their characters credibly.

The senior group presented Wrap up Warm, a play they devised themselves. It was an intriguing mystery which showcased their talents to the utmost.

Again, the group performed to a very high standard.

The props and costumes in both shows were provided by the actors, and the poster was designed by Isobelle Kelly.

The directors were coordinators Siobhan Coffey and Mirjana Rendulic and they were assisted by Aisling McDonald.

The Portlaoise branch of the Laois Youth Theatre will adjourn for the summer and recommence in September. Members must be minimum 12 years of age and attending second level school.

Young people interested in joining are asked to email the Arts Office at artsoff@laoiscoco.ie or telephone 057 8664033/13.