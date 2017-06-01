School of Rock comes to Birr Theatre

Calling all rock stars - the 12th Annual Birr School of Rock, facilitated by award winning multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Brendan Keeley, is now enrolling.

Taking place at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre from July 19 - July 28, this nine-day course will give intensive training in writing and performing your own and other well-known songs.

It will also provide training in various aspects of the music business including copyright, publishing, the recording process, voice training and instrument tuition.

All participants must complete a registration form which is available from the box office at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre or by email from info@birrtheatre.com.

To guarantee your place, registration is due by 5pm on Wednesday June 21. Payment must also be made at time of registration.