Pop-up shop in Portarlington to refund BARE in the Woods tickets

Festival organisers will open a shop on two Saturdays in June to refund

People who bought tickets in Portarlington as Christmas gifts for the BARE in the Woods music festival will be able get a refunds at a refund popup shop.

The festival organisers say tickets can be refunded at the dedicated shop on Upper Main St, Portarlington Saturdays June 3 and 17. It will be open from 11am - 6pm on both days. Refunds will only be given out on physical tickets.

The organisers say refunds are available from from the point of purchase as follows:

Ticketleap customers by emailing refunds@barefestival.com with the email address you originally purchased the tickets with.

Ticketmaster customers – Point of purchase.

Queries to: refunds@barefestival.com

The festival was called off last week after the organisers said they were not in a position to meet the terms of the licence granted by Offaly County Council.

The three day festival was due to take place at Garryhinch on the Laois Offaly border from June 9-11.