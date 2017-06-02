Bank Holiday road hurling bounces into Laois

Borris in Ossory / Kilcotton GAA Club will host a novel hurling event this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Road Hurling Tournament takes place in Killasmeestia. This game is a combination of traditional road bowling and long puck.

Teams will consist of three players whose aim will be to cover the 4.5km course in the lowest number of shots possible. Each team will have three sliotars and stewards will mark each team scorecard and ensure that they keep all sliotars in play, to avoid disqualification.

Entry fee for teams of three is €30 for adults and €15 for u-16s. There will be categories for men, women, u-16 boys and girls and also a masters category.

This novel game is played in various parts of the country and now Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA Club is introducing it to Laois and hope to make it an annual event.

The competition will start on Sunday, June 4 at 11am. For more information contact Trevor Moore at 087-7562890.