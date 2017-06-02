All roads lead to Camross for Laois Fleadh Cheoil

The Laois Fleadh Cheoil takes place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

An exciting programme of events has been put together for this year's Fleadh.

Proceedings get underway in Camross hall this Wednesday, May 31.

To help promote the Irish language in conjunction with the Fleadh, Camross CCE has invited all the schools in the area to take part in a 15 to 20 minute play as Gaeilge.

The performance will take place in Camross Hall and each school will be presented with a trophy or plaque as thanks for their participation. The night starts at 7.30pm.

On Thursday, June 1, Camross CCE Guitar Folk groups, Junior and Senior, along with their teacher Martin Delaney will hold a singing session in the Camross Inn at 8.30pm.

All muscians and singers are welcome to come along and join in, and a great night is assured.

The competition will be keen on Saturdya when the group competitons commence at 10am in Camross Hall.

This will consists of Grupaí Cheoils and Ceílí Band for all age groups from u-12, 12-15, 15-18, O18.

Drums and Bodhran competitions will also be held on Saturday.

The Fleadh Mass will take place at 8pm on Saturday night in Camross Church.

Solo competitions for all age groups will commence at 2pm in Camross National School on Sunday.

The day will conclude with Set Dancing and Ceili Dancing competitions.

The Bank Holiday Monday will see a Ceilí in Camross Hall.

Shandrum/Five Counties, the All Ireland Senior Ceilí Band winners for 2015/2016 will provide the music for the Ceilí which takes place from 3pm to 6pm.

Admission is €10 Refreshments served.

For further information, contact Catherine Lalor on 087-7694302 or Chris Phelan on 087-1367889.