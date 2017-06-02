Rathdowney's Julie Lupton for Blue Jeans County Queen Fest

Laois Macra an Feirme has wished best of luck to Julie Lupton from Rathdowney Macra, who will be representing Laois in the upcoming Blue Jeans Country Queen Festival, on the June bank holiday weekend in Athboy, Meath.

Julie is a farmer from Rathdowney and has been a very active member in Rathdowney Macra and in the county since joining.

Julie is the Competition Secretary of Rathdowney Macra and is the assistant PRO with the county.

Julie has participated in many Macra events including Capers, Know your Aq, Volleyball, Soccer, Beef and Sheep stock judging and impromptu public speaking.

She is also involved with the Irish Girl Guides and has been a member for over 20 years.

Each Friday night she gives of her time with the kids playing games, organising activities and other events.

Julie also gives her time to the Irish Heart Foundation and helps raise money every year for this charity.

Members from all clubs in the county will be in Athboy over the June weekend to support her.

The Blue Jeans Festival is celebrating 30 years and it will a jam packed weekend. Check out bluejeans-fest.ie for more details.