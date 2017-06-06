Artful ways to fill lazy summer days Adult art classes in Portlaoise

Throughout the month of June, the Dunamaise Mezzanine at the Dunamaise Arts Centre hosts Art Activity, presented by artist, Caroline Keane.

This is a series of art classes for adults with all levels, variety of skills, subjects and mediums covered.

The class runs every week on Wednesday. Participants can choose from the 10.30am or 7.30pm class.

The classes began last week, May 31, but there are still a number of weeks left, with the cost €20 per week, until June 21.

For more, see www.dunamaise.ie.