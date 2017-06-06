Cosmic comedy as the Guardians blast off again

From the opening moments of a digitally-magicked 1980s Kurt Russell racing along a highway in a Ford Cobra convertible with a foxy lady by his side, James Gunn’s follow-up to his 2014 strutting superhero fantasy smash is so cool it would make The Fonz titter like a lovestruck teen

The boys of the Guardians of the Galaxy get to have a lot of fun in this entertainingly silly sequel - literal-minded lug Drax gets most of the best laughs, cocky Star-Lord discovers he has godlike powers, and Baby Groot is so cute he’ll steal hearts as assuredly as he steals the film - but the ladies get a little left out in the cold, with Karen Gillan’s Nebula, a deadly foe in the original, reduced to a cypher for sibling rivalry, while Zoe Salanda’s Gamora may be the best skull-cracker in the galaxy, but the jade assassin can barely crack a smile.

Among the silver age comicbook kaleidoscope of slick visuals and funky 70s/80s tunes, Gunn never loses sight of the emotional wallop, with cosmic father issues and familial feuds splashed across the star-spangled canvas.

Goofy, gorgeous to look at and effortlessly self-assured, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is still in cinemas now.