Celebrate life with Marigold

The fourth series of the Marigold Festival takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel this Thursday (June 8), celebrating all that glitters in the golden years of life.

The Marigold Festival is a celebration of life, a showcase of the creativity and talent among our senior citizens and how all activities carried out by Active Retirement Ireland contribute to healthy, active ageing.

This annual event is organised by the Midland Region Committee of Active Retirement Ireland in conjunction with Home Instead Senior Care, the main sponsor and the day promises to be informative, entertaining, great fun and this year filled with laughter.

A large number of stands will be in attendance reflecting a wide range of services and products.

The morning programme includes talks by Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, Karl Ronan, Swordfish Medical, and Karen McGonigle from Laughter 4 Health. There will also be a brief demonstration of the new and increasingly popular game of Walking Football.

The Marigold Festival would not be complete without the annual favourites Sweet Tunes who take to the stage at 1.30pm, followed by local Eurovision performers Jimmy and Tommy Swarbrigg. There will also be a talent show and a raffle.

The free event is open to the public and people of all ages so do come along and browse the stands, watch the games demonstration or listen to a talk or two before the entertainment.

Contact Jonathan Acton, Home Instead, 0879862148 or Anne Drury, Active Retirement Ireland 0872077078.