Rumours of Hotel California with Niamh Kavanagh

The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh return to the stage of the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend, with a celebration of the music of the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.

The band returns with a new lineup of songs to celebrate the 40th anniversary of two of the best rock albums of all time - Hotel California and Rumours - along with many other Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and connected artists' hits.

Fronted by Celebrity Masterchef champion and former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh, The Illegals will be ‘cooking’ up a storm in an entertaining three hours of vocal harmony, superb musicianship, unforgettable songs and great fun in this stunning note-for-note emulation of two of the world’s greatest rock bands.

This formidable show, presented by Music Oldshore Productions, gives fans of both groups an experience they won’t forget.

Rumours of Hotel California comes to the Dunamaise at 8pm this Saturday, June 10.

Tickets are available now, priced €20/€16.