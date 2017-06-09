Great fun for all (real) boys and girls

Wish upon a star at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week, when Talisman Theatre Company presents The Wonderful Adventures of Pinocchio.

The mischievous and cheeky Pinocchio is magically brought to life by the Blue Fairy.

His greatest wish is to become a real boy, but no matter how hard he tries to be good, he keeps getting into trouble.

He can’t hide the fact that he’s telling tales because his nose gives him away by growing longer and longer.

To become a real boy, Pinocchio must first learn to be brave and honest.

Join him on his amazing journey - you'll have a whale of a time.

The show, being staged on Tuesday, June 13, at 10.30am and 12pm, is for ages 4+.

Early booking is essential, call Olga on 087 6363075.

Tickets are priced €13.50 /€12.50, with a schools group rate of €10.