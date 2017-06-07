Porridge too hot, but music's just right

There’s a chance for kids to join in with the antics of some favourite storybook characters, when the Goldilocks & The Three Bears Sing-along comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Join Goldilocks, the Three Bears and Ruff The Dog for an exciting and fun filled musical, taking a few twists and turn along the way and hopefully a happy ever after.

They sing and dance to all their favourite songs with interactive sing-along for children and parents alike to enjoy.

Featuring fantastic costumes, an amazing set and colourful lighting, this is an experience for all the family to remember and cherish.

This show is suitable for under 10s. Contact the Dunamaise box office directly for the family rate for groups of four or more.

This children’s event comes to the Dunamaise at 2pm this Saturday, June 10.