Mountmellick remembers Roger Moore

Raise a drink - and an eyebrow - to the actor who lodged his tongue firmly in the cheek of the James Bond movies, as the Balcony Cinema Film Club in Mountmellick tomorrow night celebrates Roger Moore with a special screening of The Spy Who Loved Me.

His third outing in the role of 007 saw Moore really hitting his stride, swaggering through action sequences and dishing out droll quips with the same suave elan, never for a moment taking any of it seriously. Featuring the beautiful if bland Barbara Bach on Bond girl duties as Russian agent XXX, and Curd Jurgens as the web-fingered megalomaniac dreaming of creating an underwater paradise by unleashing on the surface world nuclear armageddon, The Spy Who Loved Me is quintessential Bond.

There won’t be any vodka martinis on the menu, but audiences can enjoy a cup of tea - stirred, not shaken - with the screening, which takes place at the film club at 8pm on Wednesday, June 7.

Admission is €5.