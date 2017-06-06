Midlands comic convention a force to be reckoned with

There’s only a few weeks left until Portlaoise town becomes a hub of comicbook geekery and fantasy escapism, when Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention comes to O’Loughlins Hotel.

This unique family-friendly event will feature a host of comic dealers, artists and collectors, all displaying a wealth of classic comics, bespoke art, and a full range of merchandise such as figures, trading cards, games, clothes and more.

Besides celebrating the beauty of the primary-coloured page, the event will also cater for gaming fans, with the Gaming Zone boasting not only the latest titles, but for nostalgia fans a range of retro and indie games on both console and tabletop forms.

Best of all, the cosplay element of any comic-con guarantees that the more daring attendees will be dressed up as their favourite characters, to be in with a chance to win some awesome prizes.

Recently confirmed guests include Paddy Lennon, who will provide a brief history of the best, the worst and the forgotten toys of the 1980s, covering Transformers, the Irish connections to GI Joe, MASK and toys that are probably best left in obscurity.

Also confirmed is Wicklow-based comic artist Alan Nolan, who won the 2011 Irish Comic News award for Best Self-Published Irish Artist. His work to date includes graphic novels for children, Death by Chocolate, Six Million Ways to Die, The Big Break Detectives Casebook, And the Blood Flowed Green.

Celtic Con comes to Portlaoise on Saturday, June 24, for more information see https://www.celticcon.com/