Country Music star Declan Nerney in the field for racecourse BBQ fun at Naas

Top Irish Country Singer Declan Nerney is lined up to headline the Summer BBQ and Music Evenings at Naas Racecourse

The evenings have become a very popular social occasion and this year’s summer events on Wednesday 28th June and Wednesday 26th July, are not to be missed.

The hugely popular, local traditional band Bunoscionn will play live after racing on June 28th and the famous Irish Country singer, Declan Nerney, will play live after the last race Wednesday July 26th.

On both evenings the first race will go to post at approximately 6.00pm and at the last race at 9.00pm. Having gained momentum year on year, the team at Naas are building up to a very busy summer schedule.

Catherine Murray, Sales and Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse said: “The BBQ evenings have always been a great success at the racecourse and with two great lively music acts playing after racing they are just getting better.”

The BBQ’s are held in an all new BBQ pavilion located adjacent to the parade ring and the package prices are from just €39. The package on offer includes admission to the races, a race card, a full BBQ meal, reserved tables in the BBQ pavilion and access to the live music after racing.

Admission tickets with access to the live music after racing are also available online at www.naasracecourse.com.