Laois Youth Work group host monthly arts platform for young people

Youth Work Ireland Laois are hosting a monthly arts platform which gives young people the opportunity to perform to a live audience with the support of a stage manager and sound technician and performance mentors, if required.

A voluntary committee have formed to organise a monthly youth arts event in Laois.

It recognises that there is a need for a place, time and space for young people to listen to and perform live music, or take part in a musical, dramatic, artistic performance or merely come along to watch and hang out with friends in a safe, youth friendly, alcohol free environment.

The friendly performance space is well equipped with sound and light. It is welcoming and encouraging and we are on hand to guide you through your performance needs.

The first performance night takes place at Youth Work Ireland Laois (JFL House, Portlaoise), on Friday June 30 at 7pm. Entry at the door is €2.

If you would like to get involved to perform, please email events@ywilaois.com for an application form, or telephone 057 8665010 for information on Youth Arts Platform.