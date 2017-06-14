Legendary AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd brings his band to Portlaoise

Legendary AC/DC drummer, Phil Rudd, will be performing with his own band in Kavanaghs of Portlaoise this month.

To the inexperienced, Phil Rudd’s drumming may seem rudimentary. But his unselfish style and humongous groove have earned him the adoration of generations of drummers.

The veteran musician has appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s 18 studio albums, which have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

Phil Rudd and band come to Kavanaghs at 9pm on Friday, June 30. Tickets are available now, priced €30/€28.

Phil Rudd Head Job official music video was released in November 2016.