Laois Arts Office children's summer workshop to get underway

The Arts Office, Laois County Council has an array of workshops available for young people to enjoy over the month of July.

The summer arts programme starts off with an innovative workshop titled Cog & Axle with Colm O’Hanluain running in Portlaoise from Tuesday, July 4, to Thursday, July 6, from 11am-1pm for ages 10-12.

The workshops will involve learning about simple machines through story and play.

Participants will create complex hanging mobiles based on the story of Henry’s Piano and learn about, and engage in, paper engineering (pop-up cards) using their understanding of levers and inclined planes.

Cog & Axle has participated at the Festival of Education in Learning and Teaching Excellence (FÉILTE) at the RDS, The Dublin Maker Fair 2016 and at Cork City Science Fair at UCC 2016 where hundreds of children and adults enjoyed exploring simple machines.

For more on the workshops, call 057 8664033/13 or email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.