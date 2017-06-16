Durrow the place to be for a great variety concert to suit many musical tastes

Durrow Community Council is holding a Variety Concert in the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow later this month.

The concert features the first appearance of the Vocem Daru Choir under choir master Ann Moylan in concert. The choir was formed last September and has members from many local areas.

Also on the programme are Fiuntas. The award winning Comhaltas group from Laois featured in a big traditional music competition at National Concert Hall recently.

The concert also features: The Mimosa Trio, The Creagh Family, Set to Laois Dancers, The Moylan Sisters, Joan and many more acts.

The event is sure to be well worth attending with "a superb night is guaranteed" say the organisers.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Senior Citizens Party and the Annual Senior’s Trip.

There will be a raffle on the night with wonderful prizes. Admission is €10 and there will be door prizes.

The concert takes place on on Friday night June 30th, 2017 commencing at 9 pm sharp.