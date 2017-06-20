Laois Arts Officer brings three decades of Irish art

The Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise will present the finale of the 30 Years Artists Places exhibition, after an extensive national tour.

Following an 18-month national tour to venues in Clare, Mayo, Waterford, Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Cavan, Louth, Dublin and Donegal, the exhibition, curated by Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ní Chonaill, features an extraordinary line up of Irish artists.

This exhibition is a collection of artworks owned by Local Authorities across Ireland and marks 30 years since the first local authority arts officer was appointed in Ireland.

The works speak of places, people and home which reflect upon local authority arts development as just that, of a place and of a people, of rural and urban Ireland, of home in a changing island where we are bold with new ideas but rooted in our past.

On Thursday, June 29, at 3pm, the arts centre will host a panel discussion to mark the exhibition. ‘Collecting Who for What’ will be chaired by Cliodhna Ní Anluain with contributions by Cristín Leach, Jacquie Moore, Kevin Kavanagh and Seán Cotter. A musical response to the exhibition by Andreas Balke will also take place.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

The exhibition runs at the Dunamaise until Saturday, July 15. A beautiful accompanying souvenir catalogue is available for €5.

Read more about what's on in Laois here.