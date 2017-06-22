Light, Mood and Movement of talented artists in Stradbally

A new exhibition of work has been launched at the Laois Arthouse, featuring the creativity of some 17 artists from not just Laois but a number of other counties.

‘Painting and Drawing in Light, Mood and Movement’ includes selected work from a three day summer painting programme for adults led by renowned artist John Keating, as well as some wonderful work by the artist himself.

Over the three days working at the Laois Arthouse John guided and inspired the 17 artists who took part in the course in a number of techniques.

As well as Laois artists taking part, the course attracted artists from a number of different parts of the country including Dublin, Westmeath, Tipperary, Limerick, Kildare, and Offaly.

Selected work from this project and paintings by John Keating are now on display and all are welcome to come and view them until Thursday, June 22 at 4pm.

For more details contact 057 8664033, artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

