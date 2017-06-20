Stick to the script for week of theatre

A thrilling programme, full of theatrical gems, has been announced for this year’s SCRIPTS Ireland’s Playwriting Festival taking place in Birr this July.

The picturesque Offaly town will play host to an ensemble of playwrights, actors, producers, directors for seven fun-filled days from Thursday July 13 - Sunday July 16.

This year’s programme is jam-packed with something for all theatre lovers including top quality theatrical productions from the likes of Fishamble and Branar, workshops with leading Irish theatre practitioners Jim Culleton and Gina Moxley, Pop-Up Plays and more.

The SCRIPTS team is also looking for people to perform in Open The Mic, the festival opener at The Chestnut Bar, and there are also a number of workshops taking place.

For the full SCRIPTS 2017 programme, log on to www.scriptsireland.com