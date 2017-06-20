Garden Open Day in aid of Laois Hospice

Gortnalee Gardens is having an Open Day in aid of Laois Hospice.

There is no admission fee but all donations on the day go to Laois Hospice.

Tea and Coffee will be available and there will be some plants for sale.

The event will be family friendly and takes place from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday 9 July, 2017.

There is ample car parking nearby.

The event is organised by Gortnalee Enterprises which provides garden design services and runs gardening workshops teaching different aspects of gardening such as creation of willow structures, making compost and pruning roses.

Since its inception in 1989, Laois Hospice Foundation has helped to provide a palliative care service for Cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment. The Hospice also provides support for the families of such patients.

