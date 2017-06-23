Laois Rose set to open Rosenallis Festival of the Mountain in the Slieve Blooms

Mountmellick woman and Laois Rose Maeve Dunne will have the honour of opening this year's Rosenallis Festival of the Mountain.

Festival organisers have announced that they are 'delighted' to have Maeve on hand to officially open the festival which takes place in early July.

The festival, which takes place at the heart of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, is one of the most popular summer festivals in Laois each year. It features a great variety of fun activities which has something for all ages.

The Queen and King of the Mountain will be crowned sponsored this year by Clonaslee Pharmacy. There will also be the Bonny Babies' contest and the Glamorous Grannies' competition sponsored by WH Deverell Oil.

The Wheel of Fortune will be a big attraction as will the hugely poplular Dog Show sponsored by Glanbia.

The children's races and Tug of War will be fiercely contested while Fancy Dress parade with a special prize of €100 to the best dressed family in fancy dress, is sure to involve many constestants.

There'll be a Megabounce, sheep shearing, primary school art competition and much more. Refreshments will be provided by local ladies. Rock on Paddy will entertain the crowds with some great music.

Come and enjoy the day the Rosenallis way on Sunday, July 2 from 1.30pm.