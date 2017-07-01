Laois Arthouse teams up with Dublin gallery

Laois Arthouse and The Olivier Cornet Gallery in Dublin are delighted to present 'The Meeting’ a group exhibition featuring work by David Fox, Aileen Hamilton, Darina Meagher and Vicky Smith.

County Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ní Chonaill and Dublin gallerist Olivier Cornet met for the first time at the speed curating event arranged annually by Visual Artists Ireland (VAI).

Through working side-by-side in the chapel at IMMA, meeting artists at this event, the idea for the joint exhibition was born.

From the artists they met last year, Olivier invited David Fox and Vicky Smith and Muireann invited Darina Meagher and Aileen Hamilton to participate in.

The exhibition will open in the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally, Co Laois, on Saturday, July 1, 1pm and will run there until Friday, July 28. Guest speaker at the opening is Monica Flynn, professional development officer, Visual Artists Ireland (VAI). The exhibition will travel at the end of the month to the Olivier Cornet Gallery.

3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1 where it will open on Sunday, August 6, 3pm.