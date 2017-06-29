Wax lyrical about arty workshops

There will be encaustic (wax) art workshops for all ages at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Saturday, July 1.

Try out painting with coloured melted wax to create beautiful artworks, with artist Rosemarie Langtry.

From 10am to 11am, ages 8+ are invited to use melted wax in a creative way to make their own abstract designs. The cost is €10.

Family workshops, costing €20 per family, will take place 11.30am-12.30pm, or 1.30-2.30pm.

This is family fun for children aged 7+ and their grownups, working together to create an encaustic masterpiece to bring home. A family tickets cover one adult and two or three children.

The adult workshop, costing €12, runs from 3pm to 4pm. This promises ironing with a difference, as participants are invited to leave the laundry behind and use an iron to create colourful artworks.

Release your artistic flair in this relaxing and creative way.