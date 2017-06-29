New date announced for AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd and band in Portlaoise

A new date has been confirmed for legendary AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd and his band to take to the stage in Portlaoise.

The gig will now be held on Saturday, October 14 in Kavanagh's Bar and Venue, Portlaoise.

The gig was previously planned to take place in summer.

Tickets bought for the original date can be used for the rescheduled date.

If the new date is not suitable a full ticket refund will be available from the place of purchase (Ticketmaster, Ticketweb or Kavanagh's).

The veteran musician has appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s 18 studio albums, which have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

Phil Rudd Head Job official music video was released in November 2016.