Summer art fun for children in Stradbally

Laois children can get creative in Stradbally in July as part of Laois County Council Arts Office summer arts programme.

The Arts office is hosting art workshops at the Laois Arthouse in Stradbally run by well-known artist Caroline Conway. Catherine will be exploring pattern and texture through print and collage.

These fun workshops will run over three days from Tuesday 11th to Thursday 13th July in the mornings from 11am-1pm and a second workshop in the afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, for children aged 6-12.

Booking is essential and application forms are available at Laois Libraries or by contacting the Arts Office T: 057 8664033/13 or E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie. or online at www.laois.ie