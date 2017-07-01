Clonaslee walks toward the €1 million mark for hospice

A hard working Laois group gathered recently to officially hand over the cheque raised for hospice care.

Following another very successful walk on St Stephen's Day in Clonaslee, a presentation of €31,628 was recently made to Mary Delaney, Secetary Laois Hospice Foundation.

The cheque was presented by Anna Snell and Chris Horan who represented all the volunteers who work tirelessly to make this fundraiser such an outstanding success.

“In the 24 years of the walk, we have raised almost €900,000 and, as next year is our 25th walk, perhaps we could reach the million,” said the organisers.

Mary outlined to the committe where all the funds go - pallative care, and night nursing services. She emphasised that all money collected in Laois stays in Laois.

Sheila Bourke thanked Mary for accepting the presentation.

She also thanked everyone involved, who give up so much of their time over the Christmas period to organise the event, and make the walk such a wonderful day.

She also thanked all the sponsors for their support over the years.

The organisers are looking forward to the 25th walk on December 26th 2017. Preparations have already begun.