Gortnalee Gardens Sunday afternoon splendour in aid of Laois Hospice

Gortnalee Gardens is having an open day in aid of Laois Hospice this July.

Spend a Sunday afternoon strolling through the beautiful gardens at Gortnalee House, Donaghmore on July 9.

Hazel-Luskin-Glennon is opening the spectacular gardens as a fundraiser for Laois Hospice Foundation.

This event will allow the public an opportunity to view this hidden gem which offers a rare and beautiful collection of flowers, plants and trees that are nurtured and maintained beautifully.

The gardens will be opened from 2pm - 6pm, those who attend will enjoy Hazel’s informative guided tour of the gardens followed by afternoon tea and time out to relax in the beautiful and peaceful surroundings.

This event will appeal to the keen gardener and also those who just want to enjoy the beauty that will enfold as you tour around the gardens.

Seamus O’Donoghue, Chairman of Laois Hospice Foundation is grateful for the fundraiser.

"We are delighted and very grateful to Hazel Luskin-Glennon who so generously offered to share the splendour of her nurtured gardens with the public with proceeds from the event going to Laois Hospice Foundation. We in Laois Hospice Foundation are reliant on our community to help maintain and expand hospice services. The numbers seeking hospice care are increasing and we are determined to be there for as many people as possible and with public support, we can ensure that they are not affected by any budget cuts. We are also determined to develop and expand hospice home care services. We in Laois Hospice wishes to thank most sincerely all who will support this event.”