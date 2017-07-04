A great looking work of cinema Handsome Devil on the big screen

A funny, observant coming of age tale set in a rugby-mad boarding school, Handsome Devil is this week's big screen offering from the Dunamaise.

Bullied outsider Ned and macho athlete Conor form an unlikely friendship as they bond over music. When a supportive teacher encourages them to enter a talent competition, Conor faces pressure to choose between “manly” athletic pursuits and his new love of music, while Ned’s loyalty to his new friend is tested. Both face the importance of bravery, trust and finding your own voice.

The film screens at 8pm this Wednesday, July 5.