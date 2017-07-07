Original and best music in Lethean Portlaoise

Lethean bar in Portlaoise is hosting an original musicians showcase night this Friday.

Performing will be James O' Connor and The Friendly Strangers, and James McGrath.This is the second series where the venue invite original artists or bands to come along and be interviewed by Damn It TV in the Green Room, which will be streamed live, before they perform their songs on The Main Stage.

For more information or details contact Lethean or Damn It TV via Facebook.