Bust some blocks with Lego class

It’s fun, it’s educational, has entertained children across the world, and so popular does it remain almost 70 years after it was first marketed there has even been a blockbusting Hollywood movie about it - not bad for a small plastic brick.

For kids both big and small, there will be a Lego building workshop in the Dunamaise Arts Centre on July 8.

Duplo and Lego have been popular for generations of children and adults.

This is social and creative Duplo, Lego and Technic brick building for children of all ages and skills levels.

Great inventions in various themes, accelerating learning and social skills while having fun.

The classes are 10am-11am for ages 2 ½ - 4 and their grown-ups, €7 per child; or 11.30am-1pm for ages 4-10yrs, €10 per child.