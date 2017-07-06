Lions AFC Durrow to host family day with Former Republic of Ireland players

Lions AFC Durrow official FAI Festival of Football has confirmed some very special guests.

A number of former Republic of Ireland players will make their way to the club grounds.

This is an exciting opportunity for young sports fans to meet some of the legends of the game.

The club will be welcoming FAI dignitaries, CEO John Delaney & former Republic of Ireland players from 11:00AM on Sunday July 16.

This is an important opportunity for the Lions to showcase its facilities and the great work which has been carried out in promoting soccer in the locality over the years.

The club will also be holding a Family Fun Day to coincide with the Festival of Football starting at 11am.

All families are welcome to attend, join the Facebook event here for updates.