Cream of trad on your doorstep to enjoy with Laois Comhaltas

Laois Comhaltas continues to celebrate and entertain during July and August with lots of music and song on your doorstep from the cream of local trad artists.

The Leinster Fleadh in Ballymahon and All-Ireland Fleadh in Ennis will feature many musicians, singers and dancers from the county. But it is not necessary to travel far to enjoy them since Seisiún nights are taking place in three locations during the summer.

Read about the summer seisiún below picture.

Pictured above: Portlaoise Pipers Kurt and Alain will be amongst the Laois representatives at the Leinster Fleadh in Ballymahon July 14-16th

Spink Branch players have the prestigious Heritage House, Abbeyleix, as their venue on Wednesdays commencing at 8.30pm.

To conclude the week Camross continue their long established programme at Bergins, The Village Inn, Camross on Fridays starting at 9.30pm.

Seisiún is an authentic rendition of traditional music, song and dance with audience participation, making each night unique and memorable. Light refreshments served, no cover charge, donations accepted, everyone welcome.