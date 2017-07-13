Borris-in-Ossory Summer Fun Run Fundraiser 2017

Borris-In-Ossory Community Development Tidy Towns Association will host its first major fundraising drive of the year this July.

The third Annual Summer Fun Run in aid of the upkeep and development of the local areas is set to be an entertaining day out for all ages in the local community.

The main sponsor for the event is Adfuels/Daybreak Convenience Store, Main Street; Borris-In-Ossory.

The Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association have many tasks that need to be completed in maintaining the local area.

There are many grass areas and shrubs to be maintained and flowers to be planted to keep the town looking its best.

These jobs that have to be done require finance and anyone who comes along to the fundraising event will be contributing greatly to the upkeep of the town.

A lot of extra work has been taken on and achieved by the committee this year.

The fundraising day will take place on Saturday, July 22.

Cars, lorries, tractors, bicycles, pony and traps and vintage - all vehicles are more than welcome to join in the fun run which will commence at 2pm from Church Car park.

Refreshments will be served afterwards at St Joseph's School Hall.

It is hoped that there will be a large turnout of local people and that every house will be represented in some form, in your vehicle, bicycle or on foot!

There will be a cake sale in St Joseph's School Hall at 3pm on the day, Saturday July 22.

In order to entertain the younger members of the community on the day there will be a Family Field Day with a bouncing castle for all to enjoy.

If you cannot take part in the fun run, there will be another opportunity to join in with activities in the school grounds including a bouncing castle, penalty kick, skittles, javelin throw, golf putting and boule toss.

All of the children are welcome to get involved in a soccer blitz for U-6’s up to U-16’s for both girls and boys.

There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd place in the blitz.

Those taking part are asked to bring moulded studs and shin guards. €5 entry fee to participate in all activities.

If you are feeling lucky on the day, you can try your hand at the Wheel of Fortune or the Bottle Bank and take home some prizes!

A raffle with plenty of prizes will take place at the cabaret that night in Kelly’s.

Tickets for the raffle will be available in local shops beforehand and throughout the day.

Many stewards and helpers will be needed throughout the day and if you would like to help, please give your names to any of the following coordinators, David Fitzpatrick, Michael Ward or Canice Sheeran.

The fun day will conclude with a ‘Glorified Cabaret’ on the night at Kelly’s Bar starting at 10pm till late! There will be excellent music by ‘Réadoírí’ and a raffle on the night too. Food will also be served on the night. Tickets are €5 and are currently on sale from all committee members.

Registration forms and fee for the fun drive/cycle run is €10 per entry and will be available on the day or from Canice Sheeran (0872071267).

