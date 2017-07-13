Portarlington French Festival needs your help

Portarlington French Festival is currently looking for volunteers to help out over the festival weekend.

The organisers of the Portarlington French Festival are asking members of the community to volunteer any time they might have to help out as volunteers for a couple of hours.

Anyone who can spare time out of their day over the weekend for an hour or two is encouraged to contact the festival organisers via the Facebook page 'Festival Francais de Portarlington' to help out the community and the festival.

The festival takes place this weekend Friday to Sunday, July 14-16.

