Laois town to be featured on RTÉ One Nationwide

The Laois town of Abbeyleix is set to be on your television screens this evening.

RTÉ was in town recently filming the judging of the Entente Florale Europe.

The Abbeyleix community hosted judges from all over Europe for the competition on Friday, July 7.

They visited the local schools, GAA grounds, church, heritage sites and community gardens to see the environmental work being done in the town.

Read more about the work Abbeyleix community has done as part of it's entry here.

RTÉ Nationwide took to Twitter to announce their excitement at airing so much floral colours this evening.

We have a packed schedule of floral colour on tonights #RTENationwide from Abbeyleix, Glaslough & Wexford Mon 17th July @RTEOne 7pm @rte RT pic.twitter.com/LaKJ2nFjn4 July 17, 2017

The coverage of the competition will be on Nationwide on RTÉ One at 7pm, Monday, July 17.