Laois artist is Tokyo bound

A young Laois artist is set to represent Ireland at the Texaco Children’s Art Competition in Tokyo.

17-year old Lucy Deegan from Luggacurran will be travelling at the invitation of Japan's International Foundation for Arts and Culture, accompanied by her Mother Fionnuala.

She will be bringing her top prize-winning entry from this year’s 63rd Texaco Children's Art Competition, and will attend the opening of the exhibition, taking place in August at Japan’s largest art museum, the National Art Center in Tokyo.

The highly prestigious exhibition, now in its 18th year, is described as ‘a showcase for the world’s best young artistic talent’. It will feature some 400 pieces by students representing nations across the world.

James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations for Valero, who market fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand, said that works selected to represent Ireland “embody content that will attract viewers and promote the cultural and scenic features for which we are renowned globally”.

Others winning works for the exhibition are ‘Love Is’ by Nicole Halpin from Malahide Community School; ‘The Face’ by Wiktoria Anna Witkowska from Loreto College, Balbriggan; ‘Hook Lighthouse’ by Tara Watson from St Joseph of Cluny Secondary School, Killiney and ‘Remembering Eoin McNeill 1916’ by Jack Lynch from St Patrick's Classical School, Navan.